Taylor Swift Loves to Cook & Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 6:00 am

Carrie Fisher Remembered By Her Family on Her Birthday

Carrie Fisher‘s daughter Billie and brother Todd are celebrating her first birthday since her passing last year.

The late Star Wars actress, who would have turned 61 on Saturday (October 21), is being remembered by her family with a moment of reflection.

“You can be sure that Billie and I will have a moment in reflection on Carrie‘s day,” Todd told E! News.

He added, “Certainly we are all still dealing with the difference of life here. It’s a substantial change in the planet when you remove Carrie and Debbie from it. It’s a huge vacuum that nobody could ever fill so you move on and you try to live your life without that presence, which, we will because we are survivors—and we were trained by Debbie.”

“I think [Billie is] doing very well. She is dealing with it remarkably. I think she’ll make a great role model in her time as well, having grown up around two amazing women. I think she is going to reflect that in her future,” Todd concluded.

Photos: Getty
