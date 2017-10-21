Channing Tatum Dresses Up as a Unicorn for Costume Party with Wife Jenna!

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum are getting into the Halloween spirit!

The 37-year-old actor and the 36-year-old dancer/actress were spotted dressed in costumes as they took their 4-year-old daughter Everly (not pictured) to a costume party on Saturday morning (October 21) in Studio City, Calif.

Channing dressed up as a purple unicorn while Jenna looked cute as a fairy in a flower crown and wings.

“This is the wings smashed, Mom somehow ends up holding it all, I survived preschool Halloween carnival nature fairy look,” Jenna captioned the below photo.

