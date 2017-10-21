Top Stories
See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 8:59 pm

Channing Tatum Dresses Up as a Unicorn for Costume Party with Wife Jenna!

Channing Tatum Dresses Up as a Unicorn for Costume Party with Wife Jenna!

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum are getting into the Halloween spirit!

The 37-year-old actor and the 36-year-old dancer/actress were spotted dressed in costumes as they took their 4-year-old daughter Everly (not pictured) to a costume party on Saturday morning (October 21) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Channing Tatum

Channing dressed up as a purple unicorn while Jenna looked cute as a fairy in a flower crown and wings.

“This is the wings smashed, Mom somehow ends up holding it all, I survived preschool Halloween carnival nature fairy look,” Jenna captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

10+ pictures inside of the couple arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 01
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 02
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 03
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 04
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 05
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 06
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 07
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 08
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 09
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 10
channing tatum dresses up as a unicorn for costume party with wife jenna 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Jenna-Dewan Tatum

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Demi Lovato could totally hold her own in an MMA fight - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran is opening up about his struggles with substance abuse - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is spilling on about her feud with Christina Aguilera - TooFab
  • Blake Lively is joking about beating out Jennifer Lawrence for the Gossip Girl role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty plan to move in together in LA - Just Jared Jr