Sat, 21 October 2017 at 12:28 pm

Ciara & Lily Aldridge Stun in Black at Bulgari Store Opening

Ciara & Lily Aldridge Stun in Black at Bulgari Store Opening

Ciara wows in a skin-tight leather dress while attending the re-opening of Bulgari‘s 5th Avenue flagship store re-opening event on Friday (October 20) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the event were Bulgari ambassadors Jasmine Sanders and Jon Kortajarena, as well as Ellie Goulding, Ruby Rose, Josephine Skriver, and ballet dancer Misty Copeland.

Following a cocktail party in the store, guests were whisked away to The Met Cloisters for an intimate dinner party and an acoustic performance by Demi Lovato.

FYI: Ciara is wearing an A.F. Vandevorst Couture dress. Lily is wearing an Alex Perry dress. Ellie is wearing a Redemption dress. They are all wearing Bulgari jewelry.
