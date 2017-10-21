Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Marries Hannah Billingsley!

Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 6:24 pm

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley are married!

The 25-year-old Dan + Shay country singer married former Miss Arkansas on Friday night (October 20) on his family property in Arkansas, People confirms.

The couple’s 9-month old son Asher was carried down the aisle while Shay‘s singing partner Dan Smyers and the duo’s guitarist Justin Richards both served as groomsmen.

On Saturday morning, Shay took to his Instagram Story to share a few cute selfies with his new bride and their wedding bands as they headed to their “Honeymooney” in Cancun.

Congrats Shay & Hannah!
