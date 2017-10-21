Demi Lovato Goes Glam for Bulgari's 'From Rome to NYC' Party

Demi Lovato totally slayed at Bulgari‘s From Rome to NYC party.

The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer snapped some pics at event held to celebrate the the company’s flagship store reopening on Friday night (October 21) in New York City.

Guests headed to the Met Cloisters, the branch of The Metropolitan Museum of Art dedicated to the art and architecture of medieval Europe, for an intimate dinner and an acoustic performance in the Museum’s Fuentidueña Chapel by Demi.

She wore a black and white pinstripe jumpsuit with a white belt while performing, and a breathtaking red gown for the rest of the night. Demi paired the gown with matching pumps and elegant jewelry.

“Tonight was magical 💫💎🐍 #BulgariNYC #FromRometoNYC,” Demi shared on Instagram.

ICYMI, Demi dropped her Simply Complicated documentary on Youtube this week.

