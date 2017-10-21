Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, & More Celebs Send Snoop Dogg 46th Birthday Love

Snoop Dogg turns 46 years old today, and celebrities are taking to social media to share their birthday tributes!

The rapper has been getting love from stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, Usher, and more.

“Happy Birthday brotha @SnoopDogg!” Dwayne wrote. “See ya down the road. #soulman 👊🏾.”

“Happy birthday, @SnoopDogg!” Ellen added. “I hope your candles aren’t the only things that gets lit.”

See all of the posts below!

ICYMI, find out how Snoop helped Demi Lovato get over her last breakup.

Happy Birthday brotha @SnoopDogg! See ya down the road. #soulman 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 21, 2017

Click inside to see the rest of the posts…

Happy birthday, @SnoopDogg! I hope your candles aren't the only things that gets lit. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 20, 2017

Me and @SnoopDogg share the same Day . Happy C-day to the big bro — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) October 20, 2017

It’s the big homie @snoopdogg’s bday ✊🏾🎉💨 Happy birthday Unc!!! pic.twitter.com/dwGWDCWSIn — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 20, 2017

Happy Cday to da Big Dogg@SnoopDogg Fye one up fa me Cuzz!!! pic.twitter.com/EYQnl9Q9av — T.I. (@Tip) October 20, 2017

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BROTHER THE @SnoopDogg THIS PICTURE HAZY AFTER WE HAVE THE GREEN MEDICINE BUBBA pic.twitter.com/hM3imAJ2re — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 21, 2017

Happy Birthday to my man @SnoopDogg and he's giving us a gift with @jokerswildtbs! pic.twitter.com/JdE77F2HSf — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 20, 2017

To my uncle @SnoopDogg happy birthday bro! And may God and the hood bless you with many more to come. pic.twitter.com/JguuyCgSRb — R. Kelly (@rkelly) October 20, 2017