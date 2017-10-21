Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 5:00 am

Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, & More Celebs Send Snoop Dogg 46th Birthday Love

Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, & More Celebs Send Snoop Dogg 46th Birthday Love

Snoop Dogg turns 46 years old today, and celebrities are taking to social media to share their birthday tributes!

The rapper has been getting love from stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, Usher, and more.

“Happy Birthday brotha @SnoopDogg!” Dwayne wrote. “See ya down the road. #soulman 👊🏾.”

“Happy birthday, @SnoopDogg!” Ellen added. “I hope your candles aren’t the only things that gets lit.”

See all of the posts below!

ICYMI, find out how Snoop helped Demi Lovato get over her last breakup.

Click inside to see the rest of the posts…
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, Snoop Dogg, Usher

