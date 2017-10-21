Ed Sheeran Enlists Damien Hirst to Add Some Flair to His Cast

Top Stories
Ed Sheeran is getting creative with his new cast!

The “Perfect” singer was seen sporting the cast while taking a walk on Saturday (October 21) in London, England.

Ed injured his arm in a bicycle accident earlier this week, suffering fractures in his right wrist and left elbow and forcing him to cancel several upcoming tour dates.

Following the accident, Ed stepped out for the Q Awards with his right arm in a cast and his left arm in a sling.

Ed has now chosen to add some colorful polka-dots and a heart to his cast, designed by British artist Damien Hirst, who posed alongside Ed in the Instagram photo below.

We’re wishing him a speedy recovery!

Cheers @damienhirst x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
