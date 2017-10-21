Top Stories
Felicity Jones Gets in Character as Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Set of New Movie

Felicity Jones is hard at work on her upcoming movie!

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was spotted in character as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on set of On the Basis of Sex on Saturday afternoon (October 21) in Montreal, Canada.

Felicity was joined on set by co-stars Armie Hammer – who plays her husband Marty Ginsburg – and Justin Theroux – who plays legal director Mel Wulf.

According to Deadline, the films “follows the travails of Ginsburg as she faced numerous obstacles to her fight for equal rights throughout her career.”

On the Basis of Sex is set to hit theaters in 2018.
