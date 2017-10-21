Top Stories
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook & Bake for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Kit Harington Cried After Reading Last 'Game of Thrones' Script: 'I Know Everything Now'

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out After 'Declining' Award From Trans Health Program

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 12:03 am

Harvey Weinstein Denies Lupita Nyong'o Sexual Harassment

Harvey Weinstein is speaking out after Lupita Nyong’o accused him of sexual harassment in an opt-ed piece.

The Oscar-winning actress wrote that Harvey made her feel “unsafe” and made sexual advancements towards her on several occasions.

Harvey is now denying her claims, right after reportedly completing a one-week therapy program.

“Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events, but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force for the industry. Last year, she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in her Broadway show Eclipsed,” Harvey‘s rep said in a statement.

Lupita‘s rep said that the actress has “no further comment.”
