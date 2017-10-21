Top Stories
See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 6:03 pm

Hillary Clinton Didn't Want to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Hillary Clinton is opening up about how she tried to get out of going to President Trump‘s inauguration in January, but she attended to keep up with tradition.

Despite losing to Trump in the election, Clinton attended the inauguration as she’s a former First Lady.

“I really tried to get out of going,” Hillary said on The Graham Norton Show, which aired on Friday (October 20).

Hillary said that if any of the other former presidents and First Ladies weren’t attending, they could have used that as an excuse.

“So we called the Bushes, and the elder Bushes were in the hospital, which I think was legitimate,” Clinton said. “Then we called the younger Bushes and they said, ‘yeah, we’re going,’ we called the Carters, and they said, ‘yeah, we’re going.’ So Bill and I looked at each other and said ‘well we got to go.’”


