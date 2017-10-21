Is There a 'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween' End Credits Scene?

Tyler Perry is back as his fan favorite character Madea this weekend in the new movie Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and the film is expected to top the box office!

Fans who are seeing the movie probably want to know if they need to sit in their seats after the end credits roll for a possible scene.

Well, we have heard there is nothing after the credits, so feel free to leave without worrying about missing something!

Here is the movie’s synopsis: Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.