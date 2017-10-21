Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 11:03 am

Is There a 'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween' End Credits Scene?

Tyler Perry is back as his fan favorite character Madea this weekend in the new movie Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and the film is expected to top the box office!

Fans who are seeing the movie probably want to know if they need to sit in their seats after the end credits roll for a possible scene.

Well, we have heard there is nothing after the credits, so feel free to leave without worrying about missing something!

Here is the movie’s synopsis: Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed.

boo 2 a madea halloween stills 01
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 02
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 03
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 04
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 05
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 06
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 07
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 08
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 09
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 10
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 11
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 12
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 13
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 14
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 15
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 16
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 17
boo 2 a madea halloween stills 18

Photos: Lionsgate
