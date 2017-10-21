Top Stories
See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 2:37 pm

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard Celebrate Wrapping 'Aquaman'

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard Celebrate Wrapping 'Aquaman'

Filming has officially wrapped on the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie Aquaman and stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard celebrated at a wrap party!

“Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you @prideofgypsies. Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring….” Amber wrote on Instagram along with a photo of them together.

“Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard My rider we went through some heavy sh-t mama. I’m super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I f–king love ya. Aloha,” Jason added on his Instagram.

Aquaman will hit theaters on December 21, 2018. Go see new set photos on TMZ.

