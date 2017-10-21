Jimmy Kimmel Shares Sweet Photo of 'Happy & Healthy' Son Billy!

Jimmy Kimmel is sharing a super cute photo and health update on his son Billy!

The 49-year-old late night talk show host took to Twitter on Saturday (October 21) to celebrate his son’s 6-month birthday.

“Billy is 6 months old today. He’s healthy, happy & we’re very grateful for your prayers, wishes & support of @ChildrensLA & other hospitals,” Jimmy captioned the below photo of his son.

After Billy was born, Jimmy tearfully revealed that his son needed open heart surgery just three days after his birth after doctors discovered he wasn’t getting enough oxygen, caused by a heart issue.

Since his son’s birth, Jimmy has been fighting hard for healthcare support for other families going through the same medical issues Billy has been fighting.