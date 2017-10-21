Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan Attend the GLSEN Respect Awards

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan pose for a photo while attending the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday (October 20) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The two wrote sweet messages on Instagram for each other after the event.

“Thank you to @jaymesv for making me grow as a human and thank you for being awesome. Thank you to @glsen for being inspiring,” Jonathan wrote. Jaymes added, “So PROUD to accompany this one tonight to the @GLSEN #RespectAwards.”

Jonathan, 36, is best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and Jaymes, 34, is a TV host who was once on The Amazing Race.

Also in attendance at the event were engaged couple Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti, as well as Wilson Cruz.