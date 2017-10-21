Josh Brolin Mourns Death of 'Deadpool 2' Stunt Woman After 'Terrible, Freak Accident'

Josh Brolin is opening up about the death of a stunt woman while filming Deadpool 2.

The 49-year-old actor – who plays Cable in the upcoming film – spoke candidly about the death of professional motorcycle driver Joi “SJ” Harris on set in Canada over the summer.

“We had somebody pass away on Deadpool 2 and it was an absolute freak accident,” Josh told the Associated Press during the premiere of his new movie Only the Brave.

SJ sadly passed away after she crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower’s ground-floor studio in Canada.

“The woman was such a wonderful woman … it wasn’t even a stunt, it was a freak accident,” Josh said. “It was a terrible thing that happened. Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this, you know what I mean? You could look into it all [these ways], but sometimes things just happen that are tragic.”