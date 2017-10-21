Julianne Hough's Husband Brooks Laich Signs with L.A. Kings!

Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 5:44 pm

Julianne Hough will get to spend more time with her husband Brooks Laich around the year as he is going to be playing hockey for the Los Angeles Kings!

The 34-year-old hockey player was on the Washington Capitols for over ten years and last year played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now he will be in Julianne‘s home city!

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams. Ever. Resilience rules the world! So grateful for the @lakings and the opportunity they have given me to continue playing the game I love! Special thank you to my wife, my family, my friends and everyone that has helped me get here today, much love to you all! Now let’s go win some hockey games!” Brooks captioned a photo of him signing his contract.

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on

Pictured inside: Julianne stopping by an Urban Outfitters store on Friday (October 20) in San Fernando Valley, Calif.
