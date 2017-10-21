Melania Trump Donates Her Inauguration Gown to Smithsonian

Melania Trump poses next to her inauguration gown and the dress’ designer Herve Pierre at an event at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on Friday (October 20) in Washington, D.C.

The 47-year-old First Lady of the United States donated the gown she wore at the inauguration to be on display at the museum.

While many designers have refused to dress Melania, the designer has explained why he decided to design the gown for her.

“If some people don’t want to dress the first lady, that’s the beauty of freedom,” Pierre told the Washington Post. “That’s also my right to say yes. I wanted to. It was beside the political thing. It was not even a question. [To say no] would have been absurd. It was about the honor of the country.”