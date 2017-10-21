Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Entire Torso Is Now Covered in Tattoos (Photos)

Justin Bieber's Entire Torso Is Now Covered in Tattoos (Photos)

See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 10:38 am

Melania Trump Donates Her Inauguration Gown to Smithsonian

Melania Trump Donates Her Inauguration Gown to Smithsonian

Melania Trump poses next to her inauguration gown and the dress’ designer Herve Pierre at an event at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on Friday (October 20) in Washington, D.C.

The 47-year-old First Lady of the United States donated the gown she wore at the inauguration to be on display at the museum.

While many designers have refused to dress Melania, the designer has explained why he decided to design the gown for her.

“If some people don’t want to dress the first lady, that’s the beauty of freedom,” Pierre told the Washington Post. “That’s also my right to say yes. I wanted to. It was beside the political thing. It was not even a question. [To say no] would have been absurd. It was about the honor of the country.”
Just Jared on Facebook
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 01
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 02
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 03
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 04
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 05
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 06
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 07
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 08
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 09
melania trump donates inauguration gown to the smithsonian 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Melania Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Demi Lovato could totally hold her own in an MMA fight - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran is opening up about his struggles with substance abuse - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is spilling on about her feud with Christina Aguilera - TooFab
  • Blake Lively is joking about beating out Jennifer Lawrence for the Gossip Girl role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty plan to move in together in LA - Just Jared Jr