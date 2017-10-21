Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017 at 11:17 pm

'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Marries Brandon Robert Young!

'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Marries Brandon Robert Young!

Clare Bowen is married!

The 33-year-old Nashville actress married longtime love Brandon Robert Young in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday (October 21), Us Weekly reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Clare Bowen

Brandon popped the question to Clare back in 2015 on stage during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

The day before the wedding, Clare took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of the sunset over the lake where she and Brandon would marry.

Congrats Clare and Brandon!
Just Jared on Facebook
nashville star clare bowen marries brandon robert young 01
nashville star clare bowen marries brandon robert young 02
nashville star clare bowen marries brandon robert young 03
nashville star clare bowen marries brandon robert young 04
nashville star clare bowen marries brandon robert young 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brandon Robert Young, Clare Bowen, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Demi Lovato could totally hold her own in an MMA fight - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran is opening up about his struggles with substance abuse - Just Jared Jr
  • Pink is spilling on about her feud with Christina Aguilera - TooFab
  • Blake Lively is joking about beating out Jennifer Lawrence for the Gossip Girl role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty plan to move in together in LA - Just Jared Jr