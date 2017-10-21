'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Marries Brandon Robert Young!

Clare Bowen is married!

The 33-year-old Nashville actress married longtime love Brandon Robert Young in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday (October 21), Us Weekly reports.

Brandon popped the question to Clare back in 2015 on stage during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

The day before the wedding, Clare took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of the sunset over the lake where she and Brandon would marry.

Congrats Clare and Brandon!