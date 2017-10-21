Scarlett Johansson Organizes Celeb-Studded Puerto Rico Benefit Event

Scarlett Johansson is helping out those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico!

The 32-year-old actress is organizing a star-studded reading of Thornton Wilder‘s Our Town and recruited her Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo to help!

“The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless. It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event,” Scarlett said in a press release.

She added, “Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for a one-time-only extraordinary evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated community and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”

The event is set to take place on November 4th at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.