Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Stay Close During Stylish Date Night

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie kicked off their weekend in style!

The 34-year-old TV personality and the 19-year-old model were seen enjoying their night out on Friday (October 20) in New York City.

Sofia rocked a long leopard-print coat and a pair of black heels, styling her hair in a low bun, while Scott opted for a silky printed jacket.

The two held hands as they navigated through the crowds.

Earlier in the evening, Sofia attended Bulgari’s From Rome to NYC party to celebrate the company’s flagship store reopening.

The couple just returned from a romantic trip to Venice, Italy, where they cozied up on a boat and packed on the PDA.

