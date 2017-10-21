Who is the Baby Voice in Taylor Swift's Song 'Gorgeous'?

Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2017

There has been a lot of speculation over the baby voice at the beginning of Taylor Swift‘s new song “Gorgeous” and fans have been trying to figure it out!

There was a bit of commotion on social media after Taylor replied to a fan’s Tumblr question about the voice and said that “300 people know” the identity of the voice.

Taylor was of course referring to the people who have been at her secret sessions in Rhode Island and London. They are sworn to secrecy over the details they heard at the private event.

So, whose voice is it?

Click inside to find out the best guess from fans…

Most fans seem to believe it is…

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ daughter James!

Taylor and Blake have become close friends in recent years and both of the parents liked the Instagram teaser of the song. Nothing has been confirmed yet though!
