Justin Bieber's Entire Torso Is Now Covered in Tattoos (Photos)

See New Photos from the 'Aquaman' Set!

Sat, 21 October 2017 at 12:04 pm

Zendaya Honored as Gamechanger at GLSEN Respect Awards

Zendaya Honored as Gamechanger at GLSEN Respect Awards

Congratulations are in order for Zendaya!

The 21-year-old actress and singer was an honoree at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday (October 20) at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

She stunned in an orange blouse, grey skirt, and fuchsia-colored heels, styling her hair into side-swept waves. Zendaya finished off her look with silver jewelry.

She was joined by Alisha Boe, honorary co-chair Connor Franta, Tommy Dorfman, and Charlie Carver.

Zendaya and Connor both spoke on stage during the ceremony, and Zendaya received the Gamechanger Award for her advocacy and activism.

Also in attendance were the Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network’s National Student Council members. The organization’s mission is to ensure that every member of every school community is valued and respected regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

For his birthday this year, Connor designed a sweatshirt, t-shirt, and baseball cap with all proceeds going to GLSEN.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing Calvin Klein 205W39NYC.

