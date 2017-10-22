Are Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Back Together?

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly been seen together and are sparking rumors they’re back together.

Us Weekly reports that they were seen on back-to-back dinner dates in Atlanta, Georgia, where Chris is spending time while filming the new Avengers movie.

“They seemed like a couple,” a source said. “[They were] laughing. He reached across and touched her arm a couple of times. They seemed like normal people on a date.”

Another date night involved Chris’ co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as his wife Susan at Better Half in Atlanta. Apparently, Chris and Jenny “looked very much together.”

If you don’t remember, back in March, Jenny spoke very candidly about her relationship and breakup with Chris in an interview.