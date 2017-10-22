Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 10:18 pm

Ariel Winter Wears A Pop of Red After Hair Appointment

Ariel Winter wears her hair down after a hair appointment on Friday (October 20) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 19-year-old actress stopped by Nine Zero One salon to get her hair touched up.

Later that day, she shared a funny meme of Drake at a basketball game on her Twitter.

“When people give me sass on twitter I’m just like,” she wrote with the meme. Check it out below!

Earlier in the week, Ariel‘s cover for LaPalme Magazine was released. In her cover interview, she dished on what her ambitions are outside of acting, including that she wants to get her law degree.
