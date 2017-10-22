Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 8:45 am

Behati Prinsloo Puts Bare Baby Bump on Display

Behati Prinsloo took to her Instagram story to share some photos of her bare baby bump!

The 28-year-old model is expecting her second child with hubby Adam Levine sometime next year. The couple have not yet announced if they’re expecting a girl or boy.

If you missed the photos, Behati made a rare appearance out this weekend while running errands with a pal.

Adam and Behati are also parents to a 13-month-old girl named Dusty Rose.

Check out the photos that Behati posted on her Instagram Story below…
