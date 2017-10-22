'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween' Wins the Weekend Box Office!

Tyler Perry‘s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween has topped the weekend box office in its debut!

The film brought in $21.6 million in its opening weekend at the box office.

Another film that opened this weekend came in second at the box office: Gerard Butler‘s Geostorm.

Halloween horror flick Happy Death Day came in third in its second weekend at the box office and brought in $9.3 million.

Rounding out the top five were Blade Runner 2049 and Only the Brave, which brought in $7.1 and $6 million, respectively.

Michael Fassbender‘s The Snowman did not perform well in its first weekend at the box office, bringing in $3.4 million this weekend.