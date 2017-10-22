Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 6:29 pm

Camila Cabello Debuts 'Havana' Music Video Trailer - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello is finally dropping the music video for her hit single, “Havana”!

The 20-year-old solo pop star revealed the trailer for her forthcoming music video, which she’s calling #HAVANAtheMOVIE, on Sunday night (October 22) on her YouTube channel.

Based on the teaser, we now know that the video was directed by Dave Meyers and co-stars Young Thug, Lele Pons, Lejuan James and The Fosters actor Noah Centineo.

The full music video arrives on Tuesday (October 24).

Watch the sneak peek of Camila‘s “Havana” video below!

