Dakota Johnson Talks All About Lingerie!

Dakota Johnson stops by Barney’s to do some shopping on Saturday (October 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress was out with her pal Blake Lee that afternoon as they got the car at the valet.

Dakota recently opened about about the kind of lingerie she’s not in to!

“I’m not a big push-up bra girl. Obviously I want things to look nice, but I don’t really care about that. I would rather feel comfortable and know that things are pretty than have my tits in my chin,” Dakota told W at the Intimissimi Flagship Boutique Grand Opening. “It is nice when you can go into a store and things are pretty and there is a nice velvet chair that you can sit on and there are women who are educated about female bodies that can help you find the right thing. It is something that is old-fashioned and very specific to your classic woman.”