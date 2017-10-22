Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 1:22 pm

Darren Criss & Heather Morris Have a 'Glee' Reunion on the Red Carpet!

Darren Criss & Heather Morris Have a 'Glee' Reunion on the Red Carpet!

It was a Glee reunion last night!

Darren Criss? and Heather Morris met up at the Saint John’s Health Center Foundation’s 75th Anniversary Gala at 3LABS on Saturday (October 21) in Culver City, Calif. The pair both starred on Glee together years ago.

Also seen on the red carpet at the event were actress Helen Hunt, and Darren‘s girlfriend Mia Swier.

The gala is held to celebrate the physicians, researchers, staff, trustees, volunteers and others who work to save lives. Darren acted as a special performer that evening.
Just Jared on Facebook
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 01
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 02
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 03
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 04
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 05
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 06
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 07
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 08
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 09
darren criss heather morris glee reunion 10

Photos: Wenn, Getty, SplashNewsOnline, Instar
Posted to: Darren Criss, Heather Morris, Helen Hunt, Mia Swier

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr