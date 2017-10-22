Darren Criss & Heather Morris Have a 'Glee' Reunion on the Red Carpet!

It was a Glee reunion last night!

Darren Criss? and Heather Morris met up at the Saint John’s Health Center Foundation’s 75th Anniversary Gala at 3LABS on Saturday (October 21) in Culver City, Calif. The pair both starred on Glee together years ago.

Also seen on the red carpet at the event were actress Helen Hunt, and Darren‘s girlfriend Mia Swier.

The gala is held to celebrate the physicians, researchers, staff, trustees, volunteers and others who work to save lives. Darren acted as a special performer that evening.