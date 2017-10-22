David Beckham Takes His Boys to Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

David Beckham poses with a clown while attending the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride on Saturday night (October 21) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old retired soccer star brought his boys Cruz, Romeo, and Brooklyn out for a boys night out at the hayride.

David shared photos from their haunted adventure on his Instagram stories page, including a group photo in front of the wall of evil looking pumpkins.

Romeo even shared his photo on his own Instagram account, captioning it, “So much fun at the haunted hayride 🙌🇺🇸.”

Earlier in the day, Brooklyn and Cruz hit up the gym for a brotherly workout where the two flexed their biceps.