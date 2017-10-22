Top Stories
Director James Toback Accused of Sexual Harassment By Over 30 Women

Writer/director James Toback is being accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women.

According to reports, the 72-year-old director would approach women and lure them into meetings that would become sexual in nature.

“The way he presented it, it was like, ‘This is how things are done,’” actress Adrienne LaValley told the Los Angeles Times about her encounter with the director. “I felt like a prostitute, an utter disappointment to myself, my parents, my friends. And I deserved not to tell anyone.” James allegedly tried to perform a sexual act before she recoiled while in a hotel room together.

“I was shocked and frozen and didn’t know what to do,” actress Terri Conn said about her encounter. “I thought if I resisted, it could get worse. He could overpower me.”

James has directed films including Black and White and Two Girls and a Guy. He also wrote the Warren Beatty film Bugsy, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

James has denied the allegations, and said the meetings “was for five minutes and [I] have no recollection.”
