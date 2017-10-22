Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Eva Longoria Sports Cast On Her Foot While Out with Husband Jose Baston

Eva Longoria Sports Cast On Her Foot While Out with Husband Jose Baston

Eva Longoria cozies up to husband Jose Baston as they leave lunch at Il Pastaio restaurant on Saturday afternoon (October 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress/director tried to keep a low profile in a baseball cap and sunglasses while also sporting a cast on her right leg as she and her hubby stepped out for an afternoon outing.

Earlier this week, Eva shared a photo of herself from the director’s chair as she directs an upcoming episode of the comedy series The Mick.

🎶Work work work work work work work! 🎶 (That's me singing Rihanna) 🎬

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

