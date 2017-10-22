EXO, BTS & Twice to Perform at Concert Celebrating 100 Days Until Winter Olympics 2018!
EXO, BTS and Twice are officially part of the countdown to the 2018 Winter Olympics!
The Winter Olympics are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea from February 9-25, 2018.
To celebrate the upcoming games, three of the most massive acts in South Korean pop at the moment – EXO, BTS and Twice – will perform on November 1 in Gwanghwamun Square to celebrate the 100 day countdown at a huge event called 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics D-100 Concert.
The event, run by the Korea Creative Content Agency, will also include a torch bearing ceremony and traditional Korean music according to Soompi.