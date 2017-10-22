Top Stories
Justin Timberlake Confirms Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2018 - Watch!

Sun, 22 October 2017 at 11:36 pm

Fifth Harmony Gushes Over K-Pop Group BTS: 'They're Taking Over the World!'

BTS has a massive A.R.M.Y. of fans – and they can count Fifth Harmony in that group, too!

The K-pop group received a lot of love and praise from the girl group during their Most Requested Live Q&A posted on Sunday (October 22), in which they were asked by one fan how they feel about BTS.

“They are so amazing, they’re super cute and they’re very talented,” Ally gushed. “They’re like taking over the world!”

“Power to the K-pop fans,” Lauren noted.

“K-Pop deserves that recognition,” Dinah said.

“We’d love to like meet you and collab!” Ally quickly added. That sounds like a pretty good idea to us – make it happen!

Watch Fifth Harmony answer the question below.
