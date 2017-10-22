Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Signs Solo Management Deal: 'Incredible Music on the Way'

It looks like Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei is about to get her solo shine!

The 21-year-old girl group superstar was announced as the newest addition to the S10 Entertainment & Media family on Saturday (October 21) on Twitter.

“Couldn’t be more excited to welcome @normanikordei to @s10ent. Ready to see you shine. Incredible music on the way. Stay tuned … 🏆,” S10′s Brandon Silverstein wrote on Twitter.

Over the past few years, Normani has released several solo projects, including dance videos and covers. We’re excited to hear what she has in store!

