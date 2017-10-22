George & Amal Clooney Look Sharp at 'Suburbicon' Premiere in LA!

Top Stories
George and Amal Clooney make a handsome couple on the red carpet!

The 56-year-old actor and the 39-year-old international human rights lawyer smiled and posed for photos together at the premiere of George’s new movie Suburbicon on Sunday (October 22) in Los Angeles.

The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander back in June.

Amal looked stunning in a strapless blue and white gown. Her mother, Baria Alamuddin, also attended the event wearing a beautiful green dress.

Julianne Moore and Matt Damon, who came with his wife Luciana Damon, also attended the premiere.

The dark comedy is set to hit theaters on October 27.
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
