Harry Styles & Niall Horan Rock the We Can Survive Concert

Harry Styles and Niall Horan had the crowd going crazy at the We Can Survive benefit concert!

The former One Direction band mates both took to the stage at the annual CBS Radio show on Saturday night (October 21) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

While Harry and Niall didn’t perform together, Harry did break out into his own rendition of “What Makes You Beautiful.”

“Lovely evening at ‘ We can survive ‘ . Thanks for having me amongst that line up . Beautiful to watch my brother Harold in action also,” Niall wrote on his Twitter.

And to top things off, Harry also organized a singalong of “Happy Birthday” to celebrate his mom Anne‘s 50th birthday!

Check out all the photos from the show below…