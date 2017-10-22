Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni & Wife Welcome Baby Boy!

Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily have welcomed their second child!

The couple are proud parents to a baby boy, born on October 18, named Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni, People reports.

“Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size … again,” the couple said in a statement. “Maiya is so excited to have a baby brother and is already helping change his diapers and giving him tons of kisses. We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Justin and Emily are also parents to 2-year-old daughter named Maiya. Congrats to the family!