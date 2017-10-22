Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 12:40 am

Jessica Biel Rocks Denim on Denim in Los Angeles

Jessica Biel keeps casual as she steps out to run errands on Saturday afternoon (October 21) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress looked cool in a denim jacket, ripped jeans, and espadrilles as she enjoyed a quiet Saturday outing.

While celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary last week, Jessica‘s husband Justin Timberlake wrote a beautiful love letter to his wife.

Jessica celebrated their anniversary to share a cute video of herself and Justin!

How lucky am I? Even if he’s initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

