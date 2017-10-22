Jessica Biel Rocks Denim on Denim in Los Angeles
Jessica Biel keeps casual as she steps out to run errands on Saturday afternoon (October 21) in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old actress looked cool in a denim jacket, ripped jeans, and espadrilles as she enjoyed a quiet Saturday outing.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel
While celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary last week, Jessica‘s husband Justin Timberlake wrote a beautiful love letter to his wife.
Jessica celebrated their anniversary to share a cute video of herself and Justin!
10+ pictures inside of Jessica Biel out and about in LA…