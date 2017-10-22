Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 3:44 pm

Joe Alwyn Spotted Filming on the Set of 'Boy Erased'

Joe Alwyn was spotted in a rare appearance on the set of his upcoming film Boy Erased!

The 26-year-old actor, who’s currently dating Taylor Swift, filmed a scene on Sunday afternoon (October 22) in Atlanta, GA.

Joe flashed a smile at the camera before getting more serious while filming a scene where he takes a phone call.

The movie, which is being directed by Joel Edgerton, follows the son of a Baptist pastor in a small town who is outed to his parents and must choose between attending a gay conversion therapy program or being permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith.

Boy Erased is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2018.
Photos: Backgrid
