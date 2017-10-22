Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Step Out Together For First Time Since Engagement

Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner leave a restaurant after grabbing a bite to eat on Sunday (October 22) in Madrid, Spain.

This is the first time the newly engaged couple has been seen since becoming engaged just one week ago! The duo were met by some fans and Sophie kept her ring finger hidden.

The couple is in town as Joe‘s band DNCE had their first concert in the country the night before.

In case you missed it, earlier in the weekend, Joe released a brand new single with Naughty Boy titled “One Chance to Dance.” Be sure to check it out!