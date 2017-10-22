Julia Louis-Dreyfus Provides Update to Fans Amid Cancer Battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has provided an update on her breast cancer battle after revealing the diagnosis in late September.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.” Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration,” the 56-year-old actress posted on her Instagram account.

Fans filled the comment section of the post with messages of support. We’re wishing Julia well during this time.