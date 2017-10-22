Justin Timberlake Confirms Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2018 - Watch!

Justin Timberlake has the time – err, half the time!

The 36-year-old “Can’t Stop The Feeling” pop superstar confirmed the heavily rumored news of his headlining spot during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show in a bit alongside late night TV host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night (October 22).

Justin famously last performed at the Super Bowl during the 2004 event alongside Janet Jackson, which resulted in the “wardrobe malfunction” controversy.

Super Bowl 2018 takes place on February 4, 2018 at the U.s. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Watch Justin make the announcement below!