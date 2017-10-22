Top Stories
Justin Timberlake Confirms Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2018 - Watch!

Justin Timberlake Confirms Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2018 - Watch!

Sun, 22 October 2017 at 8:15 pm

Justin Timberlake Confirms Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2018 - Watch!

Justin Timberlake Confirms Halftime Show Performance at Super Bowl 2018 - Watch!

Justin Timberlake has the time – err, half the time!

The 36-year-old “Can’t Stop The Feeling” pop superstar confirmed the heavily rumored news of his headlining spot during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show in a bit alongside late night TV host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night (October 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Timberlake

Justin famously last performed at the Super Bowl during the 2004 event alongside Janet Jackson, which resulted in the “wardrobe malfunction” controversy.

Super Bowl 2018 takes place on February 4, 2018 at the U.s. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Watch Justin make the announcement below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Super Bowl, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr