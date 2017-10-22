Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 1:12 am

Kaia Gerber Celebrates Her Hudson Jeans Collaboration

Kaia Gerber Celebrates Her Hudson Jeans Collaboration

Kaia Gerber dresses to impress as she attends the Hudson Jeans SS18 Preview on Friday night (October 20) in New York City.

The 16-year-old model went rocker chic in a pair of leather jeans, corset, and sky-high heels as she hosted the event while presenting her new collaboration with the denim brand.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Joining Kaia at the event was fellow model Ruby Aldridge.

Earlier this week, Kaia was spotted hanging out with a few friends in Beverly Hills.

10+ pictures inside of Kaia Gerber at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 01
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 02
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 03
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 04
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 05
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 06
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 07
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 08
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 09
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 10
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 11
kaia gerber celebrates her hudson jeans collaboration 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kaia Gerber, Ruby Aldridge

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni

    nepotism is great

  • piste_five

    i’m sure she has great metabolism… but someone please feed her.