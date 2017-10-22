Kaia Gerber Celebrates Her Hudson Jeans Collaboration
Kaia Gerber dresses to impress as she attends the Hudson Jeans SS18 Preview on Friday night (October 20) in New York City.
The 16-year-old model went rocker chic in a pair of leather jeans, corset, and sky-high heels as she hosted the event while presenting her new collaboration with the denim brand.
Joining Kaia at the event was fellow model Ruby Aldridge.
Earlier this week, Kaia was spotted hanging out with a few friends in Beverly Hills.
