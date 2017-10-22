Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 4:00 pm

Kim Kardashian Spends Birthday Weekend Poolside in Her Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Spends Birthday Weekend Poolside in Her Bikini!

It looks like Kim Kardashian is enjoying a relaxing birthday weekend!

The reality star turned 37 years old on Saturday (October 21) and took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (October 22) to post some photos of her lounging poolside in her bikini.

In addition, Kim shared a photo of her yummy looking pancake breakfast!

“Thank you everyone for all of the love & light this year on my birthday! I love seeing all of your messages,they make me so happy. I love u,” Kim tweeted to her followers on her special day.

Happy belated birthday, Kim!
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian birthday weekend 01
kim kardashian birthday weekend 02
kim kardashian birthday weekend 03
kim kardashian birthday weekend 04
kim kardashian birthday weekend 05

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Bikini, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Hattie McDish

    There’s not a person alive more narcissistic than Kim.

  • Hattie McDish

    There’s not a person alive more narcissistic than Kim.