Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Qwench Their Thirst in Los Angeles

Kristen Stewart joins Stella Maxwell for a round of juice drinks at Qwench on Sunday (October 22) in Los Angeles.

The week before, the couple had a day date, grabbing green juices and hitting up the spa.

Earlier in the week, Kristen reunited with her Twilight co-stars Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene as they all attended the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Stella recently shared a behind the scenes video of her latest shoot with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Attack of the drones 🤖Behind The Scenes @harpersbazarreus @marianovivanco 🤖,” she captioned the below video.