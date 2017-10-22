Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance at Benefit Concert with 5 Former Presidents

Lady Gaga makes a surprise appearance to perform on stage at the Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal concert to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

The concert, which took place on Saturday (October 21) in College Station, Texas, also featured all five of the living former Presidents, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter.

“Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal” Lady Gaga tweeted, along with a photo of her with the former Presidents.

The organizers of the event announced that they had raised $31 million from more than 80,000 donors.