Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 10:59 am

Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance at Benefit Concert with 5 Former Presidents

Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance at Benefit Concert with 5 Former Presidents

Lady Gaga makes a surprise appearance to perform on stage at the Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal concert to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

The concert, which took place on Saturday (October 21) in College Station, Texas, also featured all five of the living former Presidents, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter.

“Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal” Lady Gaga tweeted, along with a photo of her with the former Presidents.

The organizers of the event announced that they had raised $31 million from more than 80,000 donors.
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 01
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 02
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 03
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 04
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 05
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 06
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 07
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 08
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 09
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 10
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 11
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 12
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 13
lady gaga surprise appearance texas benefit 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, george hw bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr