Sun, 22 October 2017 at 12:46 pm

Liam Payne & Camila Cabello Hit the Carpet at the BBC 1 Radio Teen Awards!

Liam Payne and Camila Cabello showed off their style while at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards!

The two singers hit the red carpet at the annual event on Sunday evening (October 22) at Wembley Arena in London, England.

They were also joined on the carpet by Dua Lipa, who took home the award for Best Single!

“THANK YOU MY LOVES WE DID IT! Thank you for voting for New Rules! I love you so much,” Dua wrote on her Twitter.

All three performers also took to the stage for a performance during the award ceremony!

Photos: WENN
