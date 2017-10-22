Lorde, Sam Smith, & Alessia Cara Wow the Crowd at We Can Survive Concert

Lorde wears a flowy white dress for her performance at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday (October 21) in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old singer was joined by Sam Smith and Alessia Cara at the fifth annual breast cancer benefit concert.

Lorde hit the stage with her songs “Royals,” “Team,” “Homemade Dynamite,” “Liability,” “Perfect Places,” and “Green Light.”

Sam dressed in a 50s outfit to perform a few of his hits including new takes on “I’m Not the Only One” and “Like I Can,” “Pray,” “Stay With Me,” and “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Alessia had the crowd on their feet for her entire six song set which included “Stay,” “Here,” “I’m Yours,” “Scars to Your Beautiful,” and “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

15+ photos inside of the young stars at the We Can Survive benefit concert…