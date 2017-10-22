Sun, 22 October 2017 at 1:04 pm
Luke Evans Accepts Beauty & the Beast's Award at BBC's Teen Awards 2017
Luke Evans made an appearance on stage at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards held at Wembley Arena on Sunday (October 22) in London, England.
The 38-year-old actor accepted the award for Best Film for his movie Beauty and the Beast, for which he played the role of Gaston.
“Thank you #R1TeenAwards and everyone that voted from all the #BeautyAndTheBeast gang!,” Luke posted on his social media, along with the award statue.
Congrats to the cast and crew on the prize!
