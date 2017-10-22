Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 1:04 pm

Luke Evans Accepts Beauty & the Beast's Award at BBC's Teen Awards 2017

Luke Evans Accepts Beauty & the Beast's Award at BBC's Teen Awards 2017

Luke Evans made an appearance on stage at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards held at Wembley Arena on Sunday (October 22) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor accepted the award for Best Film for his movie Beauty and the Beast, for which he played the role of Gaston.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Evans

“Thank you #R1TeenAwards and everyone that voted from all the #BeautyAndTheBeast gang!,” Luke posted on his social media, along with the award statue.

Congrats to the cast and crew on the prize!
Just Jared on Facebook
luke evans bbc awards 01
luke evans bbc awards 02
luke evans bbc awards 03

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Luke Evans

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr